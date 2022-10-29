 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

