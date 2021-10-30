 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

