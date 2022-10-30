 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

