This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
