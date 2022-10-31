Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.