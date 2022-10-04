 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

