Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.