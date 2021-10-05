Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
