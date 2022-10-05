 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

