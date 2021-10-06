Munster's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
