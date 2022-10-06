 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

