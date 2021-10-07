 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

