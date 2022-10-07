 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

