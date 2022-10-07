Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to Northwest Indiana today. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get here.
Dry much of Wednesday, but showers will begin to push in late this afternoon. Rain will continue tonight and stick around Thursday as a cold front moves in. Get all the details in our weather update.
Chilly with lake effect showers in Northwest Indiana today. Rain will come to an end tonight, but temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
A little bit cooler Monday than Sunday in Northwest Indiana, but the real cool down will occur tonight. Find out how low temperatures will go and what's in store for Tuesday in our updated forecast.
Cold start, but it's going to be feeling great this afternoon! Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday. Find out how much we'll warm and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. P…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …