Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.