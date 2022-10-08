Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.