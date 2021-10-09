Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. …
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. The…
Munster's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Munster folks will see…
For the drive home in Munster: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Win…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…