Off and on showers and storms expected through the weekend in Northwest Indiana

Isolated showers and storms will be with us Friday through Sunday in the Region, but today may end up being the wettest day by a little bit. The best chance of rain is expected during the afternoon hours in Newton and Jasper counties. Some could miss out on the rain in the northern part of the Region. High temperatures will mainly be in the mid 70s. Though we'll be past the peak of the activity, carry the umbrella just to be safe if you'll be going out for Friday evening. Low temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Saturday is looking mainly dry, though a few showers and storms will be around during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s with breezy conditions. A slightly better chance of rain is expected late Saturday night. Lows will reach the low 60s.

Sunday looks wetter than Saturday, but there will still be gaps in the showers and storms in both the morning and afternoon. The rain will not prevent our temperatures from continuing to rise. Highs will reach around 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

While dodging showers and storms this weekend, give the latest episode of our "Across the Sky" weather podcast a listen! It's a fun topic this week as we dive into the Bible to find the stories where weather played a key role.

Here's your weekend forecast, sponsored by NIPSCO.

Friday's Forecast

Isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon

Mostly cloudy

High temperature: 75

Friday Night's Forecast

Isolated showers and storms, especially early

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 54

Saturday's Forecast

Isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon

Partly cloudy and breezy, gusts around 20 mph

High temperature: 78

Saturday Night's Forecast

Isolated showers, especially late

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 63

Sunday's Forecast

Isolated showers and storms

Partly cloudy

High temperature: 80

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

