Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.