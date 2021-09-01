Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tod…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high t…
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tempe…
Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. The forecast …
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pr…