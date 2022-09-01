Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.