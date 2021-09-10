Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Generally fair. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.