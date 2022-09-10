Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.