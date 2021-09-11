 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts