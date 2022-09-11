This evening's outlook for Munster: A shower is possible early. Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
