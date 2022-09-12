This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
