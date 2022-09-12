 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts