This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
