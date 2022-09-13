Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
