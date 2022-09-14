 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

