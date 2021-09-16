Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.