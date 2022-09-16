This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Patchy fog early Friday, but otherwise a quiet, warm day. See when our rain chance begins, when it will peak, and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
The chance for rain continues today in Northwest Indiana with below normal temps. Find out when and where showers are most likely, when they'll come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Dense fog has formed in parts of Northwest Indiana this morning and could slow down the morning commute. Find out how long it will stick around and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Another foggy start across Northwest Indiana. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's what's expected for the rest of the day and when our next rain chance is.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
