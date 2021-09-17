This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
