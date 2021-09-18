 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

