For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
