This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
