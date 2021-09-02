This evening's outlook for Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
