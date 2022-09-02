For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some rain around this morning in Northwest Indiana, but as a cold front works over us late this afternoon and evening, storms are likely and some could be severe. Full details in our latest forecast.
The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for all of Northwest Indiana. Scattered storms are expected to return to the area after 8 p.m. Monday. Isolated flooding will be possible until midnight.
Temperatures on the rise today. Clouds will increase tonight, but still staying dry. Another cold front is not too far away though. Get the latest timing on our next rain chance in our weather update.
Dry Friday, but a cold front will bring rain back for Saturday and chances are sticking around for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures here.
Warm and breezy in Northwest Indiana today. Temperatures are going back above normal for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …