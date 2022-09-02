Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.