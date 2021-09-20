This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
