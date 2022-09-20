 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

