Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
When lightning occurs, a large discharge of electricity causes the surrounding air to vibrate as it passes through the atmosphere to the surface.
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.