Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

