Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

