 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 51F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts