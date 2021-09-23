For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
