Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Already cooler today, but a big cool down expected for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our updated forecast.
A few showers and storms today in Northwest Indiana, but the better chance of rain is expected Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temps here.
Decreasing clouds with pleasant temperatures in Northwest Indiana today. A warm front will bring rain back to the area and send temperatures rising for Tuesday though. Get all the details here.
Small rain chance Thursday morning, but most of the day will be dry with below normal temperatures for late September. Chilly tonight! Find out how cool it will get and when rain will return here.
Mid 60s and dry Friday in Northwest Indiana. A warm front AND a cold front are expected this weekend! Track the temperature changes and rain chances in our updated forecast.
Patchy fog early Friday, but otherwise a quiet, warm day. See when our rain chance begins, when it will peak, and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The …
This evening in Munster: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The are…