For the drive home in Munster: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
