 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts