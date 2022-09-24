This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
