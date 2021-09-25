This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
