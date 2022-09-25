Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Already cooler today, but a big cool down expected for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our updated forecast.
Mid 60s and dry Friday in Northwest Indiana. A warm front AND a cold front are expected this weekend! Track the temperature changes and rain chances in our updated forecast.
A few showers and storms today in Northwest Indiana, but the better chance of rain is expected Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temps here.
Decreasing clouds with pleasant temperatures in Northwest Indiana today. A warm front will bring rain back to the area and send temperatures rising for Tuesday though. Get all the details here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Small rain chance Thursday morning, but most of the day will be dry with below normal temperatures for late September. Chilly tonight! Find out how cool it will get and when rain will return here.
Patchy fog early Friday, but otherwise a quiet, warm day. See when our rain chance begins, when it will peak, and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
