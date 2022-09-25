 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

