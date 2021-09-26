Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Monday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.