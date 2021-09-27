 Skip to main content
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

