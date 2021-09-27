Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
