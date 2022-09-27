 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts