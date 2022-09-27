This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Already cooler today, but a big cool down expected for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our updated forecast.
Mid 60s and dry Friday in Northwest Indiana. A warm front AND a cold front are expected this weekend! Track the temperature changes and rain chances in our updated forecast.
Even cooler today than Monday thanks to another cold front. Just a few showers this afternoon, but a good chance of rain Tuesday night. Find out how long the rain will stick around here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Small rain chance Thursday morning, but most of the day will be dry with below normal temperatures for late September. Chilly tonight! Find out how cool it will get and when rain will return here.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
