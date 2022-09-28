Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
