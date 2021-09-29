This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Thursday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. T…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. It look…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Monday. It…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.