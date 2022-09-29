This evening in Munster: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Mid 60s and dry Friday in Northwest Indiana. A warm front AND a cold front are expected this weekend! Track the temperature changes and rain chances in our updated forecast.
Even cooler today than Monday thanks to another cold front. Just a few showers this afternoon, but a good chance of rain Tuesday night. Find out how long the rain will stick around here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Near record cold temperatures this morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. Find out how much temps will rise for Friday and when our next rain chance is here.
Lake effect showers will continue in Northwest Indiana Wednesday. We'll dry out by sunset, but then temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for Thursday here.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
